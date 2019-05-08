Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) Shares Bought by Executive Wealth Management LLC

Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) by 13.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,167 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,611 shares during the quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 784,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,711,000 after buying an additional 26,172 shares in the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF in the first quarter valued at $91,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 232,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,964,000 after buying an additional 72,288 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 32.8% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 197,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,487,000 after buying an additional 48,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 167,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,531,000 after buying an additional 36,533 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of QYLD stock opened at $22.65 on Wednesday. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.43 and a fifty-two week high of $25.33.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 25th were paid a dividend of $0.1789 per share. This represents a $2.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 24th.

