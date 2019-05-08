Gildan Activewear Inc (GIL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $806.20 Million

Brokerages expect Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) to post sales of $806.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Gildan Activewear’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $790.60 million and the highest is $821.80 million. Gildan Activewear reported sales of $764.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gildan Activewear will report full year sales of $3.05 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.02 billion to $3.06 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.18 billion to $3.23 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Gildan Activewear.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The textile maker reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.16. The company had revenue of $624.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $600.17 million. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 18.24% and a net margin of 10.59%. Gildan Activewear’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share.

GIL has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Securities upped their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research note on Friday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.80.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GIL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear during the fourth quarter worth about $66,115,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gildan Activewear in the fourth quarter worth about $60,293,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA purchased a new stake in Gildan Activewear in the third quarter worth about $21,344,000. Park West Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gildan Activewear in the fourth quarter worth about $15,180,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 173.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 553,907 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $16,817,000 after buying an additional 351,668 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GIL stock traded down $0.45 on Friday, hitting $37.33. 435,093 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 535,253. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 4.92 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.87. Gildan Activewear has a fifty-two week low of $25.33 and a fifty-two week high of $38.28.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.134 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.03%.

About Gildan Activewear

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells a range of apparel products in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company manufactures and markets active wear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Platinum, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil, Alstyle, and Gold Toe brands.

