Gespeg Copper Resources Inc (CVE:GCR) was down 20% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. Approximately 409,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 141% from the average daily volume of 169,561 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The company has a market cap of $2.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.67.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Gespeg Copper Resources (GCR) Shares Down 20%” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/08/gespeg-copper-resources-gcr-shares-down-20.html.

About Gespeg Copper Resources (CVE:GCR)

Gespeg Copper Resources Inc engages in the identification, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Gaspe region, Quebec. It primarily explores for copper deposits. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Saskatoon, Canada.

Featured Story: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for Gespeg Copper Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gespeg Copper Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.