Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 3,237 Shares of Canadian National Railway (CNI)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 27.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,905 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 3,237 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $1,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 1.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 208,984 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,766,000 after buying an additional 3,678 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 18.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,515,346 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $585,078,000 after buying an additional 992,137 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 2.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 19,024,269 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,708,379,000 after buying an additional 497,662 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway during the third quarter worth $1,093,000. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway during the third quarter worth $4,354,000. Institutional investors own 55.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNI stock opened at $91.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.58 billion, a PE ratio of 22.11, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of $70.36 and a one year high of $94.63.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 29.86% and a return on equity of 23.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $0.3982 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

CNI has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway to a “market perform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Thursday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.81.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

