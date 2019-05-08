Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 4,175 Shares of First Northwest BanCorp (FNWB)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Northwest BanCorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 77,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,175 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Northwest BanCorp were worth $1,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in First Northwest BanCorp by 157.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 4,138 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in First Northwest BanCorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $198,000. Strs Ohio grew its position in First Northwest BanCorp by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 35,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in First Northwest BanCorp by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 94,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,402,000 after buying an additional 22,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in First Northwest BanCorp by 14.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 272,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,189,000 after buying an additional 35,080 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.32% of the company’s stock.

First Northwest BanCorp stock opened at $16.11 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $177.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13 and a beta of 0.55. First Northwest BanCorp has a 1 year low of $13.56 and a 1 year high of $16.98.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%.

Several research firms have issued reports on FNWB. ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Northwest BanCorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of First Northwest BanCorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th.

First Northwest BanCorp Profile

First Northwest Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for First Federal Savings and Loan Association of Port Angeles that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations in western Washington, the United States. The company offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, transaction accounts, and certificates of deposit.

