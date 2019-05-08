Genuine Parts (GPC) Holdings Reduced by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL decreased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,344,768 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 89,810 shares during the period. Genuine Parts accounts for about 1.1% of Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $150,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GPC. Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Essex Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sontag Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 76.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GPC stock opened at $99.09 on Wednesday. Genuine Parts has a twelve month low of $88.92 and a twelve month high of $115.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $14.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.97.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.03). Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 23.46%. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.7625 per share. This represents a $3.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.70%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GPC shares. ValuEngine raised Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Genuine Parts in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised Genuine Parts from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.60.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement, industrial parts and materials, and business products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Poland, and Puerto Rico. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

