General Motors (GM) Stake Lowered by Buckingham Asset Management LLC

Buckingham Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,034 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 504 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GM. Bank of Edwardsville bought a new position in General Motors in the first quarter worth about $468,000. South Texas Money Management Ltd. raised its stake in General Motors by 14.2% in the first quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd. now owns 594,298 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $22,048,000 after buying an additional 74,056 shares in the last quarter. Game Creek Capital LP raised its stake in General Motors by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Game Creek Capital LP now owns 239,800 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $8,021,000 after buying an additional 25,050 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in General Motors in the fourth quarter worth about $21,021,000. Finally, Bluefin Trading LLC raised its stake in General Motors by 273.9% in the fourth quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC now owns 32,007 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 23,446 shares in the last quarter. 77.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Alan S. Batey sold 70,266 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.39, for a total transaction of $2,697,511.74. Following the sale, the insider now owns 205,906 shares in the company, valued at $7,904,731.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Christopher Hatto sold 8,499 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $339,960.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $401,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 113,521 shares of company stock worth $4,337,346. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GM opened at $38.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.94. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $30.56 and a fifty-two week high of $45.00.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $34.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.56 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 22.67%. The business’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.24%.

GM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of General Motors from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 14th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of General Motors to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $38.00 price target on shares of General Motors and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 14th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.60.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

