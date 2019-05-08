Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Purchases Shares of 1,252,417 Millicom International Cellular SA (TIGO)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in Millicom International Cellular SA (NASDAQ:TIGO) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 1,252,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,185,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Millicom International Cellular in the first quarter valued at $1,482,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Millicom International Cellular in the first quarter valued at $1,021,000. Patriot Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Millicom International Cellular in the first quarter valued at $295,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in Millicom International Cellular in the first quarter valued at $6,320,000. 1.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ TIGO opened at $57.99 on Wednesday. Millicom International Cellular SA has a 1 year low of $53.26 and a 1 year high of $74.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 199.97 and a beta of 0.83.

Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.34). Millicom International Cellular had a negative net margin of 0.25% and a negative return on equity of 0.24%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Millicom International Cellular SA will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TIGO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Millicom International Cellular from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Barclays upgraded shares of Millicom International Cellular from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th.

Millicom International Cellular Company Profile

Millicom International Cellular SA provides cable and mobile services in Latin America and Africa. The company offers mobile services, including mobile data and voice; short message service; and mobile financial services, such as payments, money transfers, international remittances, savings, real-time loans, and micro-insurance.

