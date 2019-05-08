Gamble Jones Investment Counsel Has $1.73 Million Holdings in Unilever NV (UN)

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel decreased its holdings in shares of Unilever NV (NYSE:UN) by 2.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 29,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 740 shares during the period. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Unilever by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Unilever by 1.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Unilever by 1.7% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 12,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA increased its position in shares of Unilever by 1.3% during the first quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 16,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Unilever by 1.0% during the first quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 26,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 7.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:UN opened at $59.40 on Wednesday. Unilever NV has a 12 month low of $52.08 and a 12 month high of $60.59. The company has a market capitalization of $103.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.61.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be given a $0.4641 dividend. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Unilever’s payout ratio is 57.04%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on UN shares. UBS Group downgraded shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 11th. Societe Generale started coverage on shares of Unilever in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Unilever from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Unilever in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set an “underweight” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.50.

About Unilever

Unilever N.V. operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products. This segment markets its products under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

