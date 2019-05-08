Gamble Jones Investment Counsel Acquires 96,677 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (SHV)

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel increased its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 175.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 151,847 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,677 shares during the quarter. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 1.5% of Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $16,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 12,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $554,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC raised its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 5,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc acquired a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $360,000. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors acquired a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000.

Shares of SHV stock opened at $110.39 on Wednesday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $110.15 and a twelve month high of $110.57.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a $0.2178 dividend. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

