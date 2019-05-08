Gabelli Funds LLC Lowers Holdings in Diageo plc (DEO)

Gabelli Funds LLC decreased its stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 673,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,100 shares during the quarter. Diageo makes up 0.7% of Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $110,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Diageo in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Diageo in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Diageo in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Claybrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Diageo in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Diageo in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 10.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DEO shares. Liberum Capital upgraded Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 18th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Diageo in a research note on Monday, April 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Investec downgraded shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.75.

Shares of NYSE:DEO opened at $167.50 on Wednesday. Diageo plc has a 52-week low of $131.43 and a 52-week high of $169.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.38, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

