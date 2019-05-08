GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Takes $31.14 Million Position in Ellie Mae Inc (ELLI)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in Ellie Mae Inc (NYSE:ELLI) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 315,562 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $31,143,000. Ellie Mae makes up about 4.0% of GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ellie Mae in the 1st quarter worth about $64,565,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ellie Mae during the 1st quarter valued at about $158,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Ellie Mae by 143.3% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 42,430 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,187,000 after buying an additional 24,994 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Ellie Mae during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,765,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Ellie Mae by 867.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,048 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 7,216 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ELLI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ellie Mae from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on shares of Ellie Mae in a research report on Monday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Ellie Mae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered shares of Ellie Mae from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $100.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.43.

ELLI stock opened at $98.99 on Wednesday. Ellie Mae Inc has a 52-week low of $58.49 and a 52-week high of $116.90. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 96.11, a PEG ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.40.

Ellie Mae (NYSE:ELLI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.04). Ellie Mae had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 4.17%. The firm had revenue of $116.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.97 million. Analysts forecast that Ellie Mae Inc will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Sigmund Anderman sold 1,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.96, for a total transaction of $178,622.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,990 shares in the company, valued at $592,770.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph P. Tyrrell sold 3,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.88, for a total transaction of $384,148.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,284,128. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,176 shares of company stock worth $3,776,522 in the last 90 days. 3.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Ellie Mae

Ellie Mae, Inc provides cloud-based platform for the mortgage finance industry in the United States. It provides Encompass, an enterprise solution that engages in running the business of originating mortgages, including marketing and lead management; loan origination and processing; underwriting; preparation of mortgage applications, disclosure agreements, and closing documents; loan funding and closing; compliance with regulatory and investor requirements; and enterprise management.

