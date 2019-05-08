FY2019 EPS Estimates for Gladstone Commercial Co. (GOOD) Reduced by B. Riley

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley decreased their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Gladstone Commercial in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 2nd. B. Riley analyst C. Kucera now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.59 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.66.

Get Gladstone Commercial alerts:

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.63.

GOOD opened at $21.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 14.94 and a current ratio of 14.94. Gladstone Commercial has a 1-year low of $16.89 and a 1-year high of $22.83. The company has a market capitalization of $652.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.91.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.34). Gladstone Commercial had a return on equity of 4.90% and a net margin of 11.41%. The business had revenue of $28.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.69 million.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 22nd were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 18th. Gladstone Commercial’s payout ratio is presently 94.34%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOD. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in Gladstone Commercial by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,934,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,192,000 after purchasing an additional 53,204 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Gladstone Commercial by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,934,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,192,000 after purchasing an additional 53,204 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Gladstone Commercial by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,252,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,361,000 after purchasing an additional 68,243 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Gladstone Commercial by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 433,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,770,000 after purchasing an additional 28,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Gladstone Commercial by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 366,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,570,000 after purchasing an additional 16,626 shares during the last quarter. 51.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gladstone Commercial Company Profile

Gladstone Commercial Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, investmen,t and ownership of net leased industrial, commercial, and retail real properties. Its portfolio consists of single-tenant commercial and industrial real properties. The company was founded by David John Gladstone on February 14, 2003 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

Recommended Story: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Commercial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Commercial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.