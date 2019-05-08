FY2019 Earnings Forecast for Camtek LTD. (CAMT) Issued By B. Riley

Camtek LTD. (NASDAQ:CAMT) – Stock analysts at B. Riley reduced their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Camtek in a report issued on Monday, May 6th. B. Riley analyst C. Ellis now forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $0.70 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.71. B. Riley also issued estimates for Camtek’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.21 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.90 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.14 EPS.

Get Camtek alerts:

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18. Camtek had a return on equity of 20.63% and a net margin of 15.21%. The business had revenue of $34.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Camtek from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Camtek from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Camtek from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th.

Shares of Camtek stock opened at $9.89 on Wednesday. Camtek has a 52 week low of $6.29 and a 52 week high of $11.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $368.77 million, a PE ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 1.43.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Camtek in the first quarter worth about $117,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Camtek in the fourth quarter worth about $104,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Camtek in the fourth quarter worth about $129,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Camtek in the fourth quarter worth about $151,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Camtek in the fourth quarter worth about $236,000. Institutional investors own 24.32% of the company’s stock.

About Camtek

Camtek Ltd. provides inspection and metrology solutions for the semiconductor industry in the Asia Pacific, North America, and Europe. The company provides solutions based on its advanced image processing, motion control, material handling, and optics related technologies. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automatic optical inspection (AOI) systems that optically inspect and measure various types of semiconductors wafers.

Featured Article: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Camtek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camtek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.