Fulgent Genetics (FLGT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fulgent Genetics, Inc. is a technology company. It provide genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. The Company’s technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, adaptive learning software, advanced genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory process which serves primarily to hospitals and medical institutions. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. is headquartered in Temple City, California. “

Get Fulgent Genetics alerts:

FLGT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Fulgent Genetics from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. TheStreet raised Fulgent Genetics from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.62.

Shares of FLGT opened at $6.17 on Tuesday. Fulgent Genetics has a 12-month low of $3.02 and a 12-month high of $7.85. The stock has a market cap of $112.83 million, a P/E ratio of -32.47 and a beta of 1.41.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). Fulgent Genetics had a negative net margin of 21.02% and a negative return on equity of 6.96%. The firm had revenue of $5.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.90 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fulgent Genetics will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Ming Hsieh acquired 8,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.95 per share, with a total value of $43,258.05. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 6,579,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,567,663.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 57.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLGT. Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fulgent Genetics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fulgent Genetics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fulgent Genetics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $261,000. Finally, Old West Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 434,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 34,140 shares in the last quarter. 6.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Fulgent Genetics

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. Its technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, learning software, and genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes.

Featured Article: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fulgent Genetics (FLGT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fulgent Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulgent Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.