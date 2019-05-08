Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde (FRA) Given “Buy” Rating at DZ Bank

Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde (FRA:FRA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at DZ Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on FRA. UBS Group set a €97.00 ($112.79) price objective on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €73.00 ($84.88) price objective on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. HSBC set a €78.00 ($90.70) price objective on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €70.00 ($81.40) price objective on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €80.00 ($93.02) price objective on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €77.95 ($90.64).

Shares of FRA stock traded up €0.10 ($0.12) on Wednesday, hitting €73.30 ($85.23). The stock had a trading volume of 175,309 shares. Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde has a one year low of €59.33 ($68.99) and a one year high of €97.26 ($113.09).

Fraport AG owns and operates the Frankfurt Airport in Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aviation, Retail & Real Estate, Ground Handling, and External Activities & Services. The Aviation segment offers airside and terminal management, corporate safety and security, and airport security management services at its Frankfurt Airport and other airports.

