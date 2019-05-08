Fourth body recovered from plant Website wrecked by explosion

Crews have recovered.

Waukegan Fire Marshal Steve Lenzi maintains the body was recovered late Tuesday in the rubble of this AB Specialty Silicones mill in Waukegan, about 50 miles (80 km ) north of Chicago. The identification of the victim hasn’t been published.

The Lake County Coroner’s Office on Tuesday identified among the victims of Friday’s burst as 57-year-old Jeff Cummings of Kenosha, Wisconsin and also 53-year-old Byron H. Biehn of Brighton Township, Wisconsin. Officials identified a prey because 29-year-old Allen Stevens of Salem, Wisconsin.

Lake County Coroner Howard Cooper states an autopsy of the fourth victim is set for Thursday.

Lenzi has stated there is no evidence of foul play along with the explosion seems to be the end result of an accident over the processes in the factory.