FleetCor Technologies (FLT) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.74-2.84 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.79. FleetCor Technologies also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $11.47-11.77 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FLT. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of FleetCor Technologies to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of FleetCor Technologies from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $250.00 price objective on shares of FleetCor Technologies and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FleetCor Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of FleetCor Technologies from $253.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $255.33.

FLT traded up $17.53 on Wednesday, reaching $266.19. 1,052,403 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 567,405. The company has a market cap of $22.22 billion, a PE ratio of 26.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.24. FleetCor Technologies has a twelve month low of $172.18 and a twelve month high of $268.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $621.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $608.40 million. FleetCor Technologies had a net margin of 33.35% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FleetCor Technologies will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current year.

FleetCor Technologies Company Profile

FleetCor Technologies, Inc provides commercial payment solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers fuel payment solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers. Its fuel payment products are in the form of plastic cards, electronic RFID tags, and paper vouchers to purchase fuel, oil, vehicle maintenance supplies and services, and building supplies.

