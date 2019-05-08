Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Has $1.95 Million Position in Cboe Global Markets Inc (CBOE)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund trimmed its position in Cboe Global Markets Inc (NASDAQ:CBOE) by 9.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,141 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $1,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 8,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 11,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

Shares of CBOE stock opened at $101.78 on Wednesday. Cboe Global Markets Inc has a 52 week low of $87.87 and a 52 week high of $115.11.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $280.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.49 million.

In other news, EVP John Deters sold 2,474 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.74, for a total value of $231,912.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,538 shares in the company, valued at $331,652.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Friday, February 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $113.00 in a report on Monday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.83.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/08/fjarde-ap-fonden-fourth-swedish-national-pension-fund-has-1-95-million-position-in-cboe-global-markets-inc-cboe.html.

Cboe Global Markets Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, U.S. Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

Further Reading: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cboe Global Markets Inc (NASDAQ:CBOE).

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.