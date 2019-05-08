First Solar, Inc. (FSLR) CTO Raffi Garabedian Sells 20,141 Shares

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) CTO Raffi Garabedian sold 20,141 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total transaction of $1,209,467.05. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 31,099 shares in the company, valued at $1,867,494.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:FSLR traded down $1.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,794,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,529,270. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.32. First Solar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.51 and a 12-month high of $75.75.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The solar cell manufacturer reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $532.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.32 million. First Solar had a negative return on equity of 0.12% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JOYN Advisors Inc. raised its stake in First Solar by 130.2% during the fourth quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 603 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in First Solar by 3,850.9% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,267,749 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,661 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in First Solar by 68.6% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in First Solar by 180.2% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,555 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in First Solar by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,828 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. 60.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a $75.00 price objective on shares of First Solar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of First Solar to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of First Solar to $66.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. First Solar presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.85.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Components segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity. This segment offers its products to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

