First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $3.91 Million Stake in Copart, Inc. (CPRT)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Copart were worth $3,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Copart by 4.5% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 497,853 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,654,000 after buying an additional 21,561 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Copart by 142.5% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 932,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,064,000 after buying an additional 548,023 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Copart by 16.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,012,496 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $258,293,000 after buying an additional 719,694 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Copart by 3.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 21,828,682 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,124,833,000 after buying an additional 795,115 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Copart in the third quarter valued at $420,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $66.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.69. Copart, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.61 and a 52-week high of $67.54. The firm has a market cap of $15.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.98.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.01. Copart had a return on equity of 30.20% and a net margin of 25.75%. The company had revenue of $484.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP William E. Franklin sold 140,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.44, for a total transaction of $8,181,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 157,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,231,591.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 15.99% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on CPRT shares. BidaskClub upgraded Copart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Copart to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.67.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

