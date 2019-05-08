First Interstate Bank Reduces Holdings in Prudential Financial Inc (PRU)

First Interstate Bank reduced its position in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 61.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,817 shares during the quarter. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRU. German American Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.3% during the first quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 31,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,900,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 25.1% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 279,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,367,000 after purchasing an additional 56,190 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $389,000. BancorpSouth Bank raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.2% during the first quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 60,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. 65.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Nicholas C. Silitch sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.25, for a total transaction of $1,238,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Stephen Pelletier sold 6,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.14, for a total value of $614,922.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,538 shares of company stock worth $4,298,777 in the last ninety days. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on PRU. ValuEngine upgraded Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Prudential Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group upped their price target on Prudential Financial from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Prudential Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Prudential Financial from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.38.

Shares of PRU stock opened at $100.87 on Wednesday. Prudential Financial Inc has a 1-year low of $75.61 and a 1-year high of $106.64. The firm has a market cap of $42.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.14). Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 6.18%. The business had revenue of $13.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.08 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Prudential Financial Inc will post 12.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

