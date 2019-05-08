First Interstate Bank Raises Position in PacWest Bancorp (PACW)

First Interstate Bank increased its holdings in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) by 26.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 840 shares during the quarter. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in PacWest Bancorp were worth $151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in PacWest Bancorp by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in PacWest Bancorp by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 13,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in PacWest Bancorp by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in PacWest Bancorp by 128.5% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in PacWest Bancorp by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

PACW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James set a $48.00 price objective on PacWest Bancorp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on PacWest Bancorp from $59.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered PacWest Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Sunday, February 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on PacWest Bancorp to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:PACW opened at $39.84 on Wednesday. PacWest Bancorp has a 1 year low of $31.16 and a 1 year high of $55.86. The company has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.01. PacWest Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 34.47%. The firm had revenue of $285.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that PacWest Bancorp will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.02%. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.52%.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank, a state chartered bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the start-up operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

