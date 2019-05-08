First Citizens BancShares (FCNCA) Lifted to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:FCNCA opened at $452.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 1.21. First Citizens BancShares has a 12-month low of $355.18 and a 12-month high of $488.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pennsylvania Trust Co grew its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 3,086.0% during the first quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 403,568 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,591,000 after buying an additional 390,901 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 369,036 shares of the bank’s stock worth $139,145,000 after buying an additional 6,880 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 152,876 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,754,000 after buying an additional 3,483 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 2.0% during the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 114,073 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,451,000 after buying an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 92,838 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,004,000 after buying an additional 4,602 shares in the last quarter. 46.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Citizens BancShares

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers. Its deposit products include checking, savings, money market and time deposit accounts. The company's loan products portfolio comprises commercial construction and land development, commercial mortgage, commercial and industrial, lease financing, and other commercial real estate loans; and noncommercial construction and land development, residential mortgage, revolving mortgage, consumer loans, and construction and land development loans.

