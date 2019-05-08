FinnCap Reaffirms “Corporate” Rating for Avesoro Resources (ASO)

Avesoro Resources (LON:ASO)‘s stock had its “corporate” rating reaffirmed by FinnCap in a report issued on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They currently have a GBX 300 ($3.92) price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of GBX 293 ($3.83). FinnCap’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 188.46% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Avesoro Resources in a research report on Friday, January 18th.

Shares of LON ASO opened at GBX 104 ($1.36) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $84.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.84. Avesoro Resources has a one year low of GBX 105 ($1.37) and a one year high of GBX 294.50 ($3.85). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.84, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Avesoro Resources Inc explores for, develops, and operates gold assets in West Africa. The company primarily owns interests in the New Liberty gold mine located in Liberia; and Youga gold mine and Balogo satellite deposit in Burkina Faso. It also has an exploration stage gold project in Cameroon. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

