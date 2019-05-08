Financial Analysis: Irhythm Technologies (IRTC) vs. ICU Medical (ICUI)

Irhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) and ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Irhythm Technologies and ICU Medical, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Irhythm Technologies 0 3 6 0 2.67 ICU Medical 0 0 0 1 4.00

Irhythm Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $98.50, suggesting a potential upside of 31.98%. ICU Medical has a consensus price target of $300.00, suggesting a potential upside of 28.44%. Given Irhythm Technologies’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Irhythm Technologies is more favorable than ICU Medical.

Profitability

This table compares Irhythm Technologies and ICU Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Irhythm Technologies -32.78% -69.79% -37.57% ICU Medical 2.06% 13.31% 10.85%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

92.8% of ICU Medical shares are held by institutional investors. 3.9% of Irhythm Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.4% of ICU Medical shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Irhythm Technologies and ICU Medical’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Irhythm Technologies $147.29 million 12.48 -$48.28 million ($1.89) -39.49 ICU Medical $1.40 billion 3.44 $28.79 million $7.71 30.30

ICU Medical has higher revenue and earnings than Irhythm Technologies. Irhythm Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ICU Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Irhythm Technologies has a beta of 1.66, indicating that its stock price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ICU Medical has a beta of 0.69, indicating that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

ICU Medical beats Irhythm Technologies on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Irhythm Technologies

iRhythm Technologies, Inc., a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. The company offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias. Its Zio XT monitor, a single-use, wire-free, and wearable patch-based biosensor, records patient's heartbeats and ECG data. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About ICU Medical

ICU Medical, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in vascular therapy, critical care, and oncology applications worldwide. It offers infusion therapy products comprising a tube running from a bottle or plastic bag containing a solution to a catheter inserted in a patient's vein. The company's infusion therapy products include needlefree connector products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency connectors; SwabCap disinfecting caps; Tego hemodialysis connectors; NovaCath and SuperCath peripheral intravenous (IV) catheters; and ChemoLock and ChemoClave closed system transfer devices, as well as Diana hazardous drug compounding system for the preparation of hazardous drugs. It also provides IV therapy and diluents, including sodium chloride, dextrose, balanced electrolyte solutions, lactated ringer's, ringer's, mannitol, sodium chloride/dextrose, and sterile water; and irrigation/urologics, such as sodium chloride irrigation, sterile water irrigation, physiologic solutions, ringer's irrigation, acetic acid irrigation, glycine irrigation, sorbitol-mannitol irrigation, flexible containers, and pour bottle options. In addition, the company offers infusion pumps under the Plum 360 and LifeCare PCA brands; Cogent 2-in-1 and CardioFlo hemodynamic monitoring systems; TDQ and OptiQ cardiac output monitoring catheters; Transpac blood pressure transducers; and SafeSet closed blood sampling and conservation systems. Further, it provides ICU Medical Mednet, an enterprise medication management platform that connects smart pumps to hospital's electronic health records, asset tracking systems, and alarm notification platforms. The company sells its products to acute care hospitals, wholesalers, ambulatory clinics, and alternate site facilities, such as clinics, home health care providers, and long-term care facilities. ICU Medical, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in San Clemente, California.

