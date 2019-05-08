Fidus Investment Corp to Post Q2 2019 Earnings of $0.37 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (FDUS)

Fidus Investment Corp (NASDAQ:FDUS) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their Q2 2019 EPS estimates for Fidus Investment in a report released on Sunday, May 5th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now expects that the asset manager will earn $0.37 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.38. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Fidus Investment’s Q3 2019 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. Fidus Investment had a net margin of 58.33% and a return on equity of 9.26%. The firm had revenue of $20.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.01 million.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fidus Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of Fidus Investment from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Fidus Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd.

NASDAQ FDUS opened at $16.21 on Wednesday. Fidus Investment has a 52-week low of $11.48 and a 52-week high of $16.40. The firm has a market cap of $396.37 million, a PE ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.22.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. Fidus Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.86%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidus Investment during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Andesa Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidus Investment during the 4th quarter worth $135,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Fidus Investment by 89.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,829 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 6,529 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in Fidus Investment by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 15,921 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares during the period. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Fidus Investment in the 4th quarter worth $200,000. 28.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fidus Investment Company Profile

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

