Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX Decreases Stake in Valero Energy Co. (VLO)

Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX reduced its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,977 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 338 shares during the period. Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VLO. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 4,599.7% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,491,501 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 12,225,706 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $346,427,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $91,065,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 130.5% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,378,059 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $103,313,000 after buying an additional 780,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the first quarter worth about $60,786,000. 78.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VLO. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Standpoint Research downgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Valero Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.52.

In related news, Director Stephen M. Waters purchased 500 shares of Valero Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $84.97 per share, with a total value of $42,485.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Valero Energy stock opened at $84.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.48 billion, a PE ratio of 11.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.18. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $68.81 and a 1 year high of $126.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $24.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.38 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The business’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 6.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.85%.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

