Crisis workers have recovered 41 bodies along with two flight recorders from the wreckage of a plane that caught fire in Moscow, officials said Monday as they sought to detect the origin of the crisis.

Transport Minister Yevgeny Dietrich gave the death toll also said half of the survivors had been hospitalized. An Aeroflot SSJ100, the plane, carried 78 people, including five crew members.

The plane caught fire Sunday evening about 6:30 p.m. as it came down hard on the runway at Moscow’s Sheremetyevo Airport after switching from a flight destined for Murmansk. The landing happened about a half an hour after takeoff, suggesting that the plane had time to dump its own fuel.

Videos showed desperate passengers dashing crisis down slides deployed from the airplane’s forward section as smoke billowed.

Among the dead was airport Maxim Moiseev, Dietrich stated. Russian news reports, citing unnamed sources, said that the Moiseev was at the back portion of the plane, which was engulfed in flames and tried unsuccessfully to deploy an evacuation slide.

The chief body of russia stated both of the plane’s flight recorders — voice and data — have already now been recovered. Committee spokeswoman Svetlana Petrenko was also quoted by Russian news agencies on Monday as saying investigators looked into three possibilities on the other side of the disaster’s cause: bad weather, equipment failure and unskilled pilots.

As when the plane made its emergency landing storms passed through the Moscow place. The reason hasn’t yet been declared.