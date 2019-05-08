Exela Technologies (XELA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 9th. Analysts expect Exela Technologies to post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter. Exela Technologies has set its FY 2019 guidance at EPS.

Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $399.64 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Exela Technologies to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ XELA opened at $3.36 on Wednesday. Exela Technologies has a twelve month low of $3.12 and a twelve month high of $7.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $525.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 0.99.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Exela Technologies stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELA) by 18.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 599,477 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,845 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.40% of Exela Technologies worth $2,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 44.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on XELA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Exela Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Exela Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Exela Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 19th.

About Exela Technologies

Exela Technologies, Inc (Exela), formerly Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2, is engaged in providing information and transaction processing solutions. The Company’s segments include Information and Transaction Processing Solutions (ITPS), Healthcare Solutions (HS) and Legal & Loss Prevention Services (LLPS).

