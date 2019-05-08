Executive Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (SPYG)

Executive Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 19.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 734 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 65,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPYG opened at $37.89 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $30.31 and a 1 year high of $38.76.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

