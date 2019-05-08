Everbridge (EVBG) Reaches New 1-Year High on Strong Earnings

Everbridge Inc (NASDAQ:EVBG) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $79.65 and last traded at $77.34, with a volume of 412344 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $74.01.

The technology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.09. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 32.30% and a negative return on equity of 81.85%. The company had revenue of $42.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. Everbridge’s revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis.

EVBG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Everbridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Monday. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Everbridge to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Everbridge presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.62.

In other news, SVP Imad Mouline sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.82, for a total value of $364,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Robert W. Hughes sold 12,822 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.45, for a total transaction of $928,953.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 33,431 shares of company stock valued at $2,422,469 over the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Everbridge by 16.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,836 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Everbridge by 24.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 284,537 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,401,000 after buying an additional 55,667 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Everbridge during the third quarter valued at approximately $239,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Everbridge by 55.2% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,838 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after buying an additional 6,697 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Everbridge during the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 86.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of -54.82 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

Everbridge Company Profile (NASDAQ:EVBG)

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

