Eventbrite Inc (EB) Director Sells $90,000.00 in Stock

Eventbrite Inc (NYSE:EB) Director Andrew Dreskin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $90,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Andrew Dreskin also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Eventbrite alerts:

On Tuesday, April 30th, Andrew Dreskin sold 5,000 shares of Eventbrite stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $125,000.00.

On Thursday, April 25th, Andrew Dreskin sold 5,000 shares of Eventbrite stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $115,000.00.

On Monday, April 22nd, Andrew Dreskin sold 25,000 shares of Eventbrite stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total value of $537,750.00.

On Thursday, March 21st, Andrew Dreskin sold 60,000 shares of Eventbrite stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.86, for a total value of $1,251,600.00.

Shares of NYSE:EB opened at $19.11 on Wednesday. Eventbrite Inc has a 52-week low of $15.30 and a 52-week high of $40.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion and a P/E ratio of -13.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $81.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.97 million. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eventbrite Inc will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Eventbrite during the first quarter worth $36,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Eventbrite by 701.9% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,976 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Eventbrite by 86.7% during the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 9,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 4,312 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eventbrite during the 3rd quarter valued at $507,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eventbrite during the 1st quarter valued at $285,000. Institutional investors own 35.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Eventbrite from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Eventbrite to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Eventbrite in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Eventbrite in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.40.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright law. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/08/eventbrite-inc-eb-director-sells-90000-00-in-stock.html.

Eventbrite Company Profile

Eventbrite, Inc operates a ticketing and event technology platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales. The company was formerly known as Mollyguard Corporation and changed its name to Eventbrite, Inc in 2009.

Featured Article: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Eventbrite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eventbrite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.