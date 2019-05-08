Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for May, 8th (1COV, ADNT, AFX, AGN, AVLR, BEG, BMW, CBK, DOM, DUE)

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Wednesday, May 8th:

Covestro (ETR:1COV) was given a €62.00 ($72.09) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada to $20.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Carl Zeiss Meditec (ETR:AFX)

was given a €92.00 ($106.98) price target by analysts at Nord/LB. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada to $140.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Co from $189.00 to $188.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) had its target price raised by KeyCorp from $54.00 to $74.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Begbies Traynor Group (LON:BEG) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity from GBX 85 ($1.11) to GBX 88 ($1.15). The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Bayerische Motoren Werke (ETR:BMW) was given a €94.00 ($109.30) target price by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) was given a €10.20 ($11.86) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) was given a €8.10 ($9.42) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Domino’s Pizza Group (LON:DOM) had its price target cut by Canaccord Genuity from GBX 310 ($4.05) to GBX 300 ($3.92). The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Duerr (ETR:DUE) was given a €33.50 ($38.95) price target by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) had its price target raised by Cantor Fitzgerald from $87.00 to $100.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) was given a €29.00 ($33.72) target price by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Total (EPA:FP) was given a €58.50 ($68.02) price target by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $181.00 to $200.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $185.00 to $195.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) was given a €17.00 ($19.77) target price by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $160.00 to $85.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

IQE (LON:IQE) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity from GBX 120 ($1.57) to GBX 130 ($1.70). Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Irhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) had its target price increased by BTIG Research to $90.00. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Intesa Sanpaolo (BIT:ISP) was given a €1.80 ($2.09) price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $206.00 to $208.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) had its price target boosted by Mizuho from $146.00 to $148.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:JEC) had its target price boosted by KeyCorp from $82.00 to $86.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $68.00 to $70.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) was given a €215.00 ($250.00) price target by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) had its target price lowered by UBS Group AG from $7.00 to $5.50. UBS Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Ocado Group (LON:OCDO) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 967 ($12.64) to GBX 1,070 ($13.98). JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) had its target price boosted by JMP Securities from $72.00 to $81.00. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.

Prudential (LON:PRU) was given a GBX 2,088 ($27.28) target price by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Purplebricks Group (LON:PURP) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 167 ($2.18) to GBX 186 ($2.43). JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) had its target price raised by DA Davidson from $6.00 to $82.00.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $70.00 to $90.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) had its target price raised by Mizuho from $71.00 to $75.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) had its price target trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $95.00 to $93.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $412.00 to $375.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) had its target price raised by UBS Group AG from $127.00 to $136.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) was given a €7.50 ($8.72) price target by analysts at Nord/LB. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Axel Springer (FRA:SPR) was given a €57.30 ($66.63) target price by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Takeaway.com (AMS:TKWY) was given a €90.00 ($104.65) target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

TLG Immobilien (ETR:TLG) was given a €28.00 ($32.56) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) had its price target raised by DA Davidson to $70.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) had its price target cut by Barrington Research from $90.00 to $75.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

WellCare Health Plans (NYSE:WCG) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Co from $330.00 to $320.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) was given a €110.00 ($127.91) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Wirecard (ETR:WDI) was given a €115.00 ($133.72) price target by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Zalando (FRA:ZAL) was given a €50.00 ($58.14) price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

