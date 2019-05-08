Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for US Foods Holding Corp’s Q4 2019 Earnings (USFD)

US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE:USFD) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q4 2019 earnings per share estimates for US Foods in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Mandeville now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.64 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.65.

Separately, Pivotal Research reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of US Foods in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.89.

NYSE USFD opened at $38.25 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.55. US Foods has a twelve month low of $27.51 and a twelve month high of $40.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. US Foods had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 1.68%. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share.

In other news, EVP Steven Guberman sold 10,834 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total value of $384,498.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Rickard sold 8,558 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.81, for a total value of $297,903.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,100 shares in the company, valued at $1,117,401. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,460 shares of company stock valued at $1,506,491. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in USFD. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of US Foods by 1.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,903,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,483,000 after acquiring an additional 34,643 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in US Foods by 22.3% in the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 436,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,445,000 after buying an additional 79,404 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in US Foods by 119.0% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 9,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 59,486 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in US Foods by 1.7% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,720,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,128,000 after buying an additional 113,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in US Foods by 85.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,551,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,820,000 after buying an additional 716,644 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.63% of the company’s stock.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. Its customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

