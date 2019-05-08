Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Under Armour Inc’s Q3 2019 Earnings (UAA)

Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UAA) – Analysts at Wedbush cut their Q3 2019 earnings estimates for Under Armour in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, May 3rd. Wedbush analyst C. Svezia now expects that the company will earn $0.27 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.28. Wedbush also issued estimates for Under Armour’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. Under Armour had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 7.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Under Armour from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Under Armour from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $23.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Under Armour from a “negative” rating to a “mixed” rating in a report on Thursday, January 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Under Armour from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Under Armour in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.61.

UAA opened at $21.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.02. Under Armour has a 1-year low of $16.52 and a 1-year high of $24.96. The firm has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.45.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Under Armour by 15.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,891,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,346,000 after purchasing an additional 388,266 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its position in Under Armour by 42.9% during the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 2,527,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,625,000 after purchasing an additional 758,709 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its position in Under Armour by 897.9% during the third quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 20,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 18,155 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in Under Armour by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 18,886,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,763,000 after purchasing an additional 120,978 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in Under Armour by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 103,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Paul Fipps sold 3,106 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.55, for a total transaction of $66,934.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 16.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

