Envestnet (ENV) Issues FY19 Earnings Guidance

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.08-2.15 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $902-912 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $885.48 million.Envestnet also updated its FY 2019 guidance to EPS.

Shares of ENV traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $71.33. 571,955 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 280,103. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.06, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Envestnet has a 12 month low of $46.57 and a 12 month high of $72.67.

Get Envestnet alerts:

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $210.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.52 million. Envestnet had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 11.51%. On average, research analysts forecast that Envestnet will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ENV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Envestnet from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Envestnet from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, February 23rd. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Envestnet in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Envestnet from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Envestnet from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $69.67.

In related news, insider Stuart Depina sold 18,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.13, for a total transaction of $1,183,281.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,319,545.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Joshua Mayer sold 1,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.15, for a total transaction of $71,056.30. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,214,975.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,335 shares of company stock worth $4,559,261 in the last three months. 4.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Envestnet (ENV) Issues FY19 Earnings Guidance” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/08/envestnet-env-issues-fy19-earnings-guidance.html.

About Envestnet

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet and Envestnet | Yodlee segments. The company's product and services suites include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as sells data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; Envestnet | Retirement Solutions, which offer a suite of services for advisor-sold retirement plans; and Envestnet | Portfolio Management Consultants that provide research, due diligence, and consulting services to assist advisors in creating investment solutions for their clients, and patented portfolio overlay and tax optimization services.

See Also: Put Option

Receive News & Ratings for Envestnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envestnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.