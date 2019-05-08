Enbridge (ENB) to Release Earnings on Friday

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, May 10th. Analysts expect Enbridge to post earnings of C$0.64 per share for the quarter.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 15th. The company reported C$0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.60 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$11.56 billion for the quarter.

ENB stock opened at C$49.29 on Wednesday. Enbridge has a 12 month low of C$39.40 and a 12 month high of C$51.20. The company has a market cap of $99.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.72.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.738 per share. This represents a $2.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 183.96%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ENB shares. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$53.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Friday, February 1st. CSFB restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$55.00 price target on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Monday, March 4th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$56.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$55.00.

In other news, Director Albert Monaco purchased 7,806 shares of Enbridge stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$49.33 per share, for a total transaction of C$385,069.98. Following the transaction, the director now owns 813,101 shares in the company, valued at C$40,110,272.33.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

