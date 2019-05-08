Emerald Crypto 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $0.00 (EMD)

Emerald Crypto (CURRENCY:EMD) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 8th. One Emerald Crypto coin can currently be purchased for $0.0077 or 0.00000130 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Emerald Crypto has a total market cap of $147,983.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Emerald Crypto was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Emerald Crypto has traded 2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Footy Cash (XFT) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00006637 BTC.

WorldCoin (WDC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Bitcoin Scrypt (BTCS) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Canada eCoin (CDN) traded 24.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000818 BTC.

AdCoin (ACC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000268 BTC.

GlobalCoin (GLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Emerald Crypto Coin Profile

Emerald Crypto (EMD) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 16th, 2013. Emerald Crypto’s total supply is 19,117,129 coins. Emerald Crypto’s official website is www.emeraldcrypto.de . Emerald Crypto’s official Twitter account is @Emerald_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

Emerald Crypto Coin Trading

Emerald Crypto can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emerald Crypto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Emerald Crypto should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Emerald Crypto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

