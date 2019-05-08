Emera (EMA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Emera (TSE:EMA) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, May 10th. Analysts expect Emera to post earnings of C$0.83 per share for the quarter.

Emera (TSE:EMA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 19th. The company reported C$0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.63 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.61 billion.

Shares of EMA stock opened at C$50.60 on Wednesday. Emera has a 52-week low of C$38.09 and a 52-week high of C$51.05. The company has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 198.58.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EMA. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Emera from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Emera from C$45.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Monday, April 15th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Emera from C$52.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Raymond James cut shares of Emera from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “average” rating and issued a C$53.00 price objective (up from C$50.00) on shares of Emera in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$50.09.

Emera Company Profile

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company is also involved in gas transmission and utility energy services businesses; and the provision of energy marketing, trading, and other energy asset management services.

