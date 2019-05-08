Eltek (ELTK) Sets New 1-Year Low at $1.31

Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ELTK) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.31 and last traded at $1.38, with a volume of 7806 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.35.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The technology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.83 million during the quarter. Eltek had a negative return on equity of 152.86% and a negative net margin of 7.68%.

Eltek Ltd. manufactures, markets, and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) in Israel, Europe, North America, India, and internationally. The company offers a range of custom designed PCBs, including rigid, double-sided, and multi-layer PCBs; and flexible circuitry, such as flex and flex rigid boards. It serves manufacturers of defense and aerospace, medical, industrial, telecom, and networking equipment, as well as contract electronic manufacturers and other industries.

