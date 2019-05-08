Ellis Investment Partners LLC Invests $867,000 in AT&T Inc. (T)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 30,381 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $867,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. raised its stake in AT&T by 2.7% during the third quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 7,691,075 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $258,266,000 after buying an additional 205,047 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 35.7% during the third quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 163,148 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,479,000 after buying an additional 42,905 shares during the last quarter. Chemical Bank raised its stake in AT&T by 0.8% during the third quarter. Chemical Bank now owns 227,448 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,638,000 after buying an additional 1,824 shares during the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 77.7% during the third quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 123,576 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,751,000 after buying an additional 54,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC now owns 49,653 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after buying an additional 2,534 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.62% of the company’s stock.

T stock opened at $30.53 on Wednesday. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.80 and a 1-year high of $34.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.47 billion, a PE ratio of 8.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.58.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 10.59%. The firm had revenue of $44.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 9th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 57.95%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Desjardins reiterated an “average” rating and set a $56.50 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, April 5th. ValuEngine upgraded AT&T from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Raymond James upgraded AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays set a $32.00 price target on AT&T and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. AT&T has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.32.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

