Element Fleet Management’s (ELEEF) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Element Fleet Management (OTCMKTS:ELEEF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Wednesday, TipRanks reports.

Separately, National Bank Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Element Fleet Management in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Element Fleet Management currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

ELEEF stock traded up $1.01 on Wednesday, hitting $7.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 687,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,006. Element Fleet Management has a 1 year low of $3.70 and a 1 year high of $6.54.

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers fleet management services, including acquisition, financing, program management, and remarketing services for cars and light duty vehicles, medium and heavy duty trucks, material handling equipment, automobiles, and specialty vehicles and equipment, as well as corporate, municipal, and industrial fleets.

