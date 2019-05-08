Elegant Hotels Group PLC (EHG) Announces GBX 1.33 Dividend

Elegant Hotels Group PLC (LON:EHG) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 1.33 ($0.02) per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Elegant Hotels Group stock traded up GBX 2 ($0.03) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 71 ($0.93). 122,119 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,956. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.62 million and a PE ratio of 6.64. Elegant Hotels Group has a 52 week low of GBX 61 ($0.80) and a 52 week high of GBX 88 ($1.15).
Separately, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Elegant Hotels Group in a report on Tuesday, January 15th.
About Elegant Hotels Group
Elegant Hotels Group plc owns and operates hotels and restaurants in Barbados. It operates seven hotels under the Colony Club, Treasure Beach, Tamarind, The House, Crystal Cove, Turtle Beach, and Waves names. The company's hotels comprise a portfolio of 588 rooms. It also operates a restaurant under the Daphne's name; and Hodges Bay Resort, a beachfront resort in Antigua.
