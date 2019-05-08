Electronic Arts (EA) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.84 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.88. The company issued revenue guidance of $690 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $805.99 million.Electronic Arts also updated its FY 2020 guidance to $4.40-4.40 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $109.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $96.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Electronic Arts to $106.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $114.00 target price (up from $111.00) on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Electronic Arts has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $110.04.

NASDAQ:EA traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $92.73. 4,582,140 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,632,987. The stock has a market cap of $27.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.99. Electronic Arts has a 1-year low of $73.91 and a 1-year high of $151.26.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The game software company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 23.21% and a net margin of 26.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Electronic Arts will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Chris Bruzzo sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.11, for a total value of $1,225,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,194,270.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.57, for a total transaction of $869,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 82,500 shares of company stock valued at $8,306,070. 2.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

