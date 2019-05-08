Editas Medicine (EDIT) Earns “Hold” Rating from Oppenheimer

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer in a report issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on EDIT. Zacks Investment Research raised Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Editas Medicine in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub raised Editas Medicine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Editas Medicine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.80.

NASDAQ:EDIT traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $25.14. 47,717 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 952,980. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.79 and a beta of 2.48. Editas Medicine has a 52 week low of $17.80 and a 52 week high of $41.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 10.44 and a current ratio of 10.44.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.62 million. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 344.28% and a negative return on equity of 46.82%. Editas Medicine’s quarterly revenue was down 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.67) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Editas Medicine will post -2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jessica Hopfield purchased 10,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.94 per share, with a total value of $244,188.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $404,586. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vickesh Myer sold 3,000 shares of Editas Medicine stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.42, for a total value of $61,260.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in shares of Editas Medicine in the fourth quarter worth about $19,746,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 33,202.1% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 741,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,125,000 after buying an additional 739,079 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Editas Medicine in the first quarter worth about $17,653,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Editas Medicine during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,887,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Editas Medicine during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,022,000. 71.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Editas Medicine Company Profile

Editas Medicine, Inc operates as a clinical stage genome editing company. The company focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas.

