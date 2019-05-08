Eagle Asset Management Inc. Invests $31.05 Million in BioTelemetry Inc (BEAT) Stock

Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BioTelemetry Inc (NASDAQ:BEAT) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 495,890 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,052,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BEAT. Miles Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BioTelemetry by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Miles Capital Inc. now owns 8,006 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of BioTelemetry by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 680 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of BioTelemetry by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,327 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BioTelemetry by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,299 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BioTelemetry by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,499 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kirk E. Gorman sold 5,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.69, for a total value of $296,261.42. Following the sale, the director now owns 178,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,601,543.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark set a $82.00 price target on BioTelemetry and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. ValuEngine lowered BioTelemetry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised BioTelemetry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Dougherty & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price (down previously from $81.00) on shares of BioTelemetry in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, BidaskClub raised BioTelemetry from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.57.

BEAT stock opened at $52.03 on Wednesday. BioTelemetry Inc has a 1 year low of $39.50 and a 1 year high of $80.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.82 and a beta of 1.32.

BioTelemetry (NASDAQ:BEAT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. BioTelemetry had a return on equity of 23.36% and a net margin of 11.86%. The firm had revenue of $103.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. BioTelemetry’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that BioTelemetry Inc will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

BioTelemetry Profile

BioTelemetry, Inc, a remote medical technology company, provides remote cardiac monitoring, remote blood glucose monitoring, centralized core lab services for clinical trials, and original equipment manufacturing services for healthcare and clinical research customers worldwide. It operates in Healthcare, Research, and Corporate and Other segments.

