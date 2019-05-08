DZ Bank Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Munchener Ruckvers (MEURV)

Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at DZ Bank in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

MEURV has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €220.00 ($255.81) price target on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €215.00 ($250.00) price target on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Nord/LB set a €210.00 ($244.19) target price on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €212.00 ($246.51) target price on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €192.00 ($223.26) target price on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €211.95 ($246.45).

Munchener Ruckvers has a twelve month low of €164.50 ($191.28) and a twelve month high of €200.00 ($232.56).

