Duke Energy Corp (DUK) Stake Lowered by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 9.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 37,507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,779 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $3,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in Duke Energy by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 54,434,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,355,880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539,841 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Duke Energy by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,270,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,165,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226,657 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Duke Energy by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,338,113 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $805,879,000 after acquiring an additional 415,434 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Duke Energy by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,951,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $771,079,000 after acquiring an additional 750,534 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Duke Energy by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,411,128 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $639,581,000 after acquiring an additional 2,186,456 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.93% of the company’s stock.

DUK stock opened at $89.26 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $65.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.06. Duke Energy Corp has a twelve month low of $71.96 and a twelve month high of $91.67.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.84 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 7.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Duke Energy Corp will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.9275 per share. This represents a $3.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is presently 78.60%.

DUK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Bank of America cut Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Duke Energy from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.10.

In other Duke Energy news, Chairman Lynn J. Good sold 15,000 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.92, for a total transaction of $1,348,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lloyd M. Yates sold 3,500 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.51, for a total value of $309,785.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,900,878 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

