DTE Energy Co (DTE) CFO Sells $187,875.00 in Stock

DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) CFO Peter B. Oleksiak sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total transaction of $187,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 40,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,036,052. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE:DTE opened at $124.57 on Wednesday. DTE Energy Co has a twelve month low of $94.25 and a twelve month high of $126.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $22.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.26.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The utilities provider reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.10. DTE Energy had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that DTE Energy Co will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in DTE Energy by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 905,159 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $98,781,000 after purchasing an additional 94,902 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its position in DTE Energy by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 291,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,789,000 after purchasing an additional 69,302 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its position in DTE Energy by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 88,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,605,000 after purchasing an additional 3,508 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in DTE Energy by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 19,856,235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,166,911,000 after purchasing an additional 311,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in DTE Energy by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 128,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,222,000 after purchasing an additional 14,356 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DTE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $117.00 price objective on shares of DTE Energy and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Macquarie set a $123.00 price objective on shares of DTE Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.46.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

